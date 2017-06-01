Carter Page dodges questions on Russian meddling but maintains innocence

Carter Page, President Trump's former campaign policy adviser, says that reports on his interactions with Russian entities are "completely false and misleading" but refused to provide a clear answer on whether the Russian government interfered in the 2016 election.

Page, speaking to "CBS This Morning" on Thursday, denied having contacts with any Russian agents, adding that people are "looping in even the Russian media" as foreign agents as more Congressional hearings are conducted.

Page's comments were in response to the Washington Post's past reporting that the FBI obtained a secret court order last summer to monitor Page's communications because the government had reason to believe he was acting as a Russian agent.

The former foreign policy adviser to then-candidate Trump is among several of Mr. Trump's associates under scrutiny as the FBI and lawmakers continue their probes into Russian meddling in the election as well as any ties to the administration.