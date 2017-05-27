Joy Reid and her panel discuss the mounting evidence that could be used to press charges against Donald Trump for obstruction of justice as the investigation into the Trump camp’s Russia ties continues.
Duration: 13:07
Experts agree: Trump is obstructing...
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sat May 27, 2017 2:34 PM
Joy Reid and her panel discuss the mounting evidence that could be used to press charges against Donald Trump for obstruction of justice as the investigation into the Trump camp’s Russia ties continues.
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment