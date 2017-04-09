Sen. Sanders calls on Trump to come to Congress over Syria strikes Dem touts backing of Sanders-aligned group in deep-red Kansas district Sunday shows preview: White House officials talk Syria strike MORE (I-Vt.) on Sunday said President Trump did not have the authority to launch missile strikes on the Syrian regime and called on the president to seek approval from Congress before any other actions.

“I think he has got to come to the United States Congress. I think he has got to explain to us what his long-term goals are,” Sanders told NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Trump last week ordered the U.S. military to conduct missile strikes on a Syrian airfield believed to be the launching point of a chemical weapons attack that killed at least 70 civilians. The United States has placed blame for the attack on Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have since called on Trump to seek congressional approval before future military action.

“Our goal long-term has got to work with countries around the world. We cannot do it unilaterally,” Sanders said on Sunday.

“We’ve got to work with countries around the world for a political solution to get rid of this guy to finally bring peace and stability to this country that has been so decimated,” he said, referring to Assa