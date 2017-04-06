Trump's border wall just got real: The builders have submitted their plans

Imagine a border wall made of solar panels or a booby trap of nuclear waste where the United States meets Mexico.

Those were some of the proposals submitted by up to 450 companies that made the deadline Tuesday for bids to build the 2,000-mile wall along the Mexican border, a cornerstone of President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Roughly 20 companies will be chosen by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and be invited to build prototype designs in San Diego County.

The wall has yet to be funded as Congress is expected to debate the upcoming budget for much of April. Trump had originally said he would get Mexico for the wall but has since pushed for federal spending to begin the process.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it will select bidders around June 1 and companies will build prototypes in San Diego County on federal land that month. The prototypes will be built within 120 feet of the border but the exact location has not been selected, according to The Associated Press.