Federal Judge Blocks Pence's "Extreme" Anti-Abortion Indiana Law

A federal judge on Friday blocked a core provision of Indiana abortion legislation that Vice President Mike Pence lauded when he signed it into law "with a prayer" last year, the Associated Press reported Monday.

The omnibus bill was described by reproductive rights advocates as "one of the worst anti-abortion laws in the country."

As Common Dreams reported when the law, HEA 1337, was passed in March 2016, it contained a multitude of provisions designed to prevent women from accessing abortions. It forced women to have an ultrasound at least 18 hours before an abortion; banned abortions when a fetal anomaly was detected; mandated the burial and cremation of miscarried or aborted remains; restricted fetal tissue donation; and required doctors performing abortions to have admitting privileges at a hospital or to have an agreement with a doctor who does.

"This is one of the most extreme anti-abortion measures in the country and only further penalizes Indiana women and their doctors for accessing constitutionally protected abortion care," charged Ilyse Hogue, president of NARAL Pro-Choice America, in response to the law's passage.

But on Friday, women's rights advocates found a reason to hope: U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt's ruling (pdf) found that the requirement that women have an ultrasound is likely unconstitutional, and creates an "undue burden", particularly for low-income women.

Pratt granted a preliminary injunction against the provision, and the latest decision followed an earlier emergency injunction that prevented the law from taking effect last year.

Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky (PPINK), which brought the case against the law to court with the help of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Indiana, celebrated the "major victory."