Fracking with property values

Citizens of Westmoreland County continue to speak out against hydraulic fracturing also known as fracking, a process which uses horizontal drilling and dangerous chemicals to fracture layers of rock in order to extract natural gas. Many of the arguments have been environmental concerns. But Kay Hawkins and Chris Sanford believe it is important to look at the consequences of fracking on property values as well. Hawkins and Sanford, have compiled research to back up their claims that fracking if allowed, will lower property values.

Hawkins said, “I believe the environmental and aesthetic issues have been well addressed by the board of supervisors meetings, but I do not believe the Westmoreland population realizes the potential erosion of their property values, should fracking be approved here.”

Hawkins said, “A Google internet search concerning the effect of fracking on real estate property values reveals more than 2,500 results. Of these, most show falling property values when fracking is nearby.” Hawkins, a homeowner in Westmoreland County, added that falling real estate property values call into question the county’s tax base, a property’s resale potential and inheritance-value for future generations. Academic research from Duke University Staff in December 2015 spoke of the effects from polluted water which fracking has been known to cause. The staff said, “Our results show clearly that housing markets are responding to homeowners concerns about groundwater contamination. We may not know for many years whether these concerns are valid or not. However, they are creating a real cost to property owners today.” University of Calgary and Duke reported, “Property values decline steeply when fracking occurs in neighborhoods that use well water.” The research showed Property sales dropped 10% from 1994-2012 in 36 Pennsylvania counties and 7 counties in New York with private wells within 1.5 kilometers (approx.1 mile) of fracking wells. Apart from the risk of water contamination fracking also causes a loss of clean water volume. Forbes magazine cited studies from the University of Calgary and Duke University saying, “Within 1 km (approx. 3/4 mile) of shale gas wells, properties with private wells dropped 22 percent.” Sanford is the owner of an apartment complex in White Stone. She focused on research that shows fracking results in increased earthquakes and the financial costs associated with earthquakes. “I found that an earthquake rider to our existing insurance policy would cost more than $5000, per year and that is with a very high deductible.”