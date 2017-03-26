Support for Montenegro's Accession to NATO Would Send a Message of Strength

The Senate will likely soon consider whether or not to approve the accession of the Balkan nation of Montenegro to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). While small, Montenegro sits in a geographically important region and has proven itself a worthy partner to the U.S. Furthermore, it has carried out essential reforms and contributed to NATO-led missions. Montenegro’s NATO membership would serve U.S. interests by helping stabilize the region and by strengthening the alliance.

Montenegro’s admittance is a critical test of the alliance’s open door policy, which has been a pillar of NATO since its inception. Russia has worked hard to keep Montenegro from becoming NATO’s 29th member state, exerting outsized influence to stop its membership bid. Backing Montenegro’s membership is not only the right thing for the Senate to do, it would send a clear signal that no third party has a veto over NATO enlargement decisions.

NATO Enlargement Is Important

For almost 70 years, NATO has served as the bedrock of transatlantic security, with myriad benefits for the United States. NATO’s open door policy for qualified countries has contributed greatly to transatlantic security since the first round of enlargement in 1952, helping to ensure the alliance’s central place as the prime guarantor of security in Europe. The North Atlantic Treaty’s Article 10 states that any European State that is “in a position to further the principles of this Treaty and to contribute to the security of the North Atlantic area”1

can be invited to join the alliance. While Russia has described any further NATO enlargement as a “provocation,”2

no third party should have a veto over the decision of the sovereign member states of NATO.

Montenegro joined the Partnership for Peace Program in 2006 and expressed a formal interest in joining the alliance in 2008. Montenegro began a Membership Action Plan (MAP) in 2009, the first of three MAP cycles. On May 19, 2016, Montenegro and NATO foreign ministers signed an accession protocol, and Montenegro became an invitee nation, which allows officials from the nation to take part in NATO meetings as observers. All 28 NATO member states must ratify the accession protocols before Montenegro attains full membership.

NATO enlargement has helped bind like-minded democracies on both sides of the Atlantic in mutual self-defense. Furthermore, requirements for joining the alliance have proven to be critical catalysts for reform, particularly reforming the military and strengthening the rule of law in candidate countries. Speaking in May, Montenegrin Defense Minister Pejanović Đurišić highlighted her nation’s readiness: “We have shown that Montenegro has the required capacities, recognizes the true values and has sufficient dedication to be a credible and reliable partner.”3

Montenegro has fulfilled the requirements of NATO membership and its potential accession is a crucial test of the principle of the open door policy.