Week 9 Donald J Trump

Seeded by Vernon Wythe View Original Article: Vice News
Seeded on Sat Mar 25, 2017 7:21 PM
Week 9, in one sentence: President Donald Trump joked about wiretapping with an unamused German Chancellor Angela Merkel; accused Germany of owing NATO money; threatened the possibility of pre-emptive military action against North Korea through Secretary of State Rex Tillerson; became the first president whose campaign the FBI confirmed it is investigating for alleged collusion with a foreign government to undermine the U.S. election; tweeted incorrectly about FBI Director James Comey’s testimony, who then fact-checked him on live TV; had his besieged wiretapping allegations shot down by the FBI, the NSA, and the Department of Justice; watched his nominee for the Supreme Court undergo three days of confirmation testimony at the hands of the Senate; offered an unprecedented unofficial role and West Wing office to his daughter Ivanka, raising tons of ethical questions; had Press Secretary Sean Spicer downplay the roles of two former staffers with ties to Russia, one of whom ran his campaign for months and secretly worked for a Russian oligarch in the 2000s; had his approval rating sank to another record low; signed a $19.5 billion NASA budget with a goal of sending people to Mars; repeatedly tried to get Republicans to approve the unpopular GOP health care bill before threatening to just keep Obamacare and move on; and sat down with TIME for a story about truth — but didn’t tell the truth for much of the interview.

 

