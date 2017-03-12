John Kasich: Trump 'Very Open to Compromise' on Health Care

Ohio Gov. John Kasich argued Sunday that Republicans and Democrats should work together to improve health care legislation, predicting that President Donald Trump "would be flexible" on the issue.

"When you jam something through one party over another, it's not sustainable," the former 2016 Republican presidential candidate said on "Meet The Press," also adding that he believes the president is "very open to compromise. He's told me that."

Kasich later added, "I have no doubt he'd be flexible," but that "we need to have Democrats involved."

This week, House Republicans unveiled a bill they're calling the "American Health Care Act," which gets rid of the individual mandate for Obamacare, replaces health care subsidies with tax credits, and eventually freezes the Medicaid expansion in place in 32 states.