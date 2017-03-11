Newsvine

Congress's grizzly betrayal

SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
its zeal to repeal, the U.S. House of Representatives recently voted to overturn a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service rule forbidding the baiting, trapping and “denning” of bears and wolves in Alaska’s national wildlife refuges.

The Senate is poised to consider the resolution as soon as next week.

Distilled to its essence, Alaska’s politicians want to reduce bear and wolf populations so hunters will have more moose and caribou to kill. Alaska’s full congressional delegation — Rep. Don Young and Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan (all Republicans) — is behind the push

 

