House Oversight Leaders to Trump: Stop Deleting Tweets

President Trump is deleting tweets, and the primary House lawmakers with oversight of the executive branch are not happy about it.

Trump and his White House staffers may be violating the Presidential Records Act and the Federal Records Act, House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, and ranking member Elijah Cummings, D-Md., wrote in a letter to White House Counsel Don McGahn. The lawmakers pointed to reports of officials using unofficial email accounts to conduct business, communicating with encrypted messaging applications and deleting messages that should be preserved.

When officials covered under the Presidential Records Act send an email from a personal account, they must forward it to their government account within 20 days. While White House staff may intend to use apps such as Signal or Confide to protect against cyber breaches, Chaffetz and Cummings said, the “need for data security” does not “justify circumventing requirements established by federal recordkeeping and transparency laws.” They noted Trump’s deleted tweets “could pose a violation” of records laws, adding the Obama administration instituted auto-archiving capabilities on its Twitter accounts.