Elijah Cummings, Democrats push Trump to take on prescription drug prices

Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Maryland, presented President Trump with a bill aimed at reducing prescription drug prices during a meeting at the White House on Wednesday – and Mr. Trump was “enthusiastic” about the proposal, the congressman said at a stakeout after the meeting, adding that a bill will be filed on the issue in a few weeks.

“The President has publicly supported allowing Medicare to negotiate for lower drug prices, so I am hopeful that he will keep his promise to the American people and support our bill to lower prices for many drugs that help save lives,” Cummings’ office said in a statement, adding that the meeting was “productive” and that Cummings had given the president a copy of the draft bill and asked for his feedback and support.

Cummings’ bill, co-authored with Vermont Rep. Peter Welch, would provide the Health and Human Services Secretary with the power to negotiate lower prices for prescription drugs under Medicare.

Mr. Trump has, in the past, stressed the need to bring down drug prices. In a January press conference, he suggested the pharmaceutical industry was “getting away with murder,” and he raised the idea of allowing the government to bid on the drugs it purchases – an idea that’s roughly in sync with the proposal from Cummings and Welch.

Critics worry such a proposal could inhibit drug research and development. According to Politico, Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, warned that Mr. Trump’s call for the government to negotiate prices is “dangerous because if you stifle the innovation we could lose all kinds of therapies that are very important.”