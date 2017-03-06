Jimmy Buffett To Open String Of Margaritaville Retirement Homes By 2018

The golden years are looking even brighter with news that Jimmy Buffett is planning to open a string of luxurious Margaritaville retirement home communities, the first in Daytona Beach, Florida. Retirees will be able to live in a paradise where the party never stops and 'growing older, but not up' is encouraged. The price tag will start in the low $200s and furnished models are scheduled to open in early 2018 for those 55 and up.

Buffett, 70, has teamed with developer Minto Communities on Latitude Margaritaville. "It's going to be a very fun place," Minto Vice President Bill Bullock told ABC News of the $1 billion project that is expected to feature 7,000 two-and-three-bedroom homes. "We expect our first residents to be living in the community by late summer of 2018." Bullock claims that there have already been over 10,000 registrants in the first two weeks of offers.

This utopia promises retirees exciting recreation, fitness facilities, lap pools, spas, personal beachfront access, unmatched dining and an entertaining nightlife. Minto Communities has 60 years of experience developing award-winning, master-planned communities and building quality homes for over 80,000 families.

Buffett was reported to have a net worth of $550 million as of 2016 and was ranked No. 13 on Forbes first-ever list of America's Wealthiest Celebrities. His 2016 earnings alone total an approximate $40.5 million.