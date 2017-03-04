Menlo Park: Mostly online engineering team wins SpaceX Innovation Award for Hyperloop vehicle prototype

Forget high-speed rail. Imagine traveling inside a tube that can shuttle passengers from San Francisco to Los Angeles in 30 minutes.

A team of 140 engineers from 14 nations gathered at a Menlo Park facility last year to build a prototype vehicle for the Hyperloop, a new type of transportation that could move people at speeds faster than passenger jets.

The prototype, a bullet-shaped, bright yellow pod the size of a small fishing boat, is named Infira (for infinity and rapidity). It proved workable enough to win the Innovation Award, one of five prizes presented at a SpaceX competition in Hawthorne in January. The team that built it, dubbed rLoop, was one of 29 competitors — down from an initial 1,200 teams — to make it to the finals.

The pod was constructed over a roughly 6-month period last year on the former TE Connectivity campus along Bayfront Expressway that was purchased by Facebook in 2014. TE, which is currently moving its headquarters to Fremont, signed on to provide the team with a working space after SpaceX founder Elon Musk in mid-2015 announced an open competition for engineering teams to design a half-scale pod for the Hyperloop and have it tested on SpaceX’s mile-long test track in Hawthorne.

The Menlo Park team didn’t make it onto the track, which is actually an elevated tube, citing last-minute issues that put them behind other teams. The use of the track was limited to three teams on a first-come, first-served basis, according to rLoop project manager Brent Lessard, who is based in Toronto, Canada.