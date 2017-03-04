Nina Turner: Right-to-Work Laws Are Weakening the Middle Class and the Economy

On Saturday, over 1,000 protesters will rally outside a Nissan assembly plant in Canton, Mississippi—a demonstration that is the culmination of years of corporate policy intended to dissuade workers from unionizing. Marching alongside employees, activists, and politicians alike will be Nina Turner, the Democratic leader and former Ohio state senator who has spent decades advocating for everyday Americans. During her time in the Ohio Senate, Turner fought for legislation that would level the playing field for women and men—including introducing the “Viagra Bill,” which would subject men to the same scrupulous levels of regulations women face over their reproductive choices—and her dedication has continued into her post-legislative role.

The Canton plant first opened in 2003 and Mississippi residents hoped it would be a boon to their local economy. Though Nissan says the factory has added $2.9 billion each year to the state’s economy, and created 25,000 jobs, the state still remains the poorest in the nation and workers have spent nearly a decade and a half fighting for better conditions and fairer treatment. The Japanese automaker is currently facing fines at several of its U.S. plants for safety violations—including the one in Canton—and workers say the company has tried to hinder their attempts to join the United Automobile Workers union (it doesn’t help that Mississippi is a right-to-work state, meaning the law gives workers the option not to join a union, or allows them not to pay union dues if they do). And because 80 percent of the plant’s employees are African American, protesters argue that not only is it a fairness and safety issue—the plant’s difficult relationship with its workers is a civil rights one.

“I’ve had a long history with the UAW, particularly in my home state of Ohio,” Turner recently told Glamour. “In places like Ohio [and 27 other states, including Mississippi], these anti-worker’s rights bills were filed back in 2011. It was a really big deal in Ohio and motivated me to cement my relationship—or ’street cred,’ if you will— with the labor community in my stance to protect their right to collectively bargain.”