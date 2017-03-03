George W. Bush opens up about his friendship with Michelle Obama

According to CNN, the 43rd president credits Michelle Obama's appreciation for his sense of humour as a key reason. They have often been photographed together during formal events. The photos of their warm interaction went viral when Obama embraced Bush at the opening ceremony for the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture last September. "When I saw her, it was a genuine expression of affection," the former Republican President said on Wednesday as he reflected on the moment. Bush is back in the public eye to promote his new book, "Portraits of Courage", a volume of his paintings of military veterans. The Bushes and the Obamas join hands during the singing of "The Battle Hymn of the Republic" during an interfaith memorial service for the victims of Dallas police shooting on July 12 last year.