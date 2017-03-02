Cowardly Trump Delays UK State Visit to Dodge Protests

President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May have pushed back his official state visit to the United Kingdom to allow the real estate mogul to dodge protests over his administration's right-wing policies, new reporting reveals.

Originally set for June, the visit had sparked uproar because of Trump's now-halted Muslim ban, and a petition to stop the state visit referencing Trump's "well documented misogyny and vulgarity" has gathered the signatures of over 1.8 million Britons.

The U.K.'s Sun, which first reported on the delay, writes:

A senior [U.K.] government source said: "Trump still really wants to come this year, but he wants the heat to die down a bit first.

The two made the decision after Trump told May about his worries in a phone call two weeks ago, the news outlet writes.

The U.K.'s Independent adds:

Trump's election and resulting policies have received widespread criticism from politicians, who have threatened to try and ban him from parliament entirely. The decision to invite the President to the U.K. has also been greeted by some of the largest street protests in recent years, and activists have promised to protest any trip that Mr. Trump does eventually make.

The Sun reports that the visit has now been provisionally scheduled for October 5 to 8, a time when the Parliament will be in recess. Trump would therefore not have to face any Members of Parliament protesting the visit.

For the Stop Trump Coalition, the delay indicates the two leaders "are running scared"—and that the protests work.