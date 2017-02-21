It's All About Steam (This day in History) Locomotives

For centuries, man had attempted to harness the mechanical power of heat and water. As early as 200 BC, in his Pneumatica, Hero of Alexandria described a device called an Aeolipile, considered to be the first recorded steam engine. A ball containing water was mounted over a cauldron and, as it heated, two protruding bent tubes shot out jets of steam, causing the ball to spin. Many such devices were conceived in the following centuries as scientists studied the principles of hydraulics, pneumatics, and the properties of gasses, but these devices did not perform real work. It was not until the 18th century in Britain that the steam engine began to change not only the face of industry but humanity's relationship to work and society.

In 1712, Thomas Newcomen and his assistant John Cally unveiled the first commercially viable steam engine. The Newcomen atmospheric engine used steam to power a pump. Though it was not very efficient, hundreds of these engines were used for pumping water from British coal mines and flooded areas.

In the late 18th century, James Watt, the man who would eventually be called the father of the steam engine, greatly improved the efficiency of the stationary engine when he patented a "double acting" engine that used high-pressure steam on both sides of the piston to double the output. His patents also included such ancillary devices as pressure gauges, throttle valves, and steam regulators. In partnership with manufacturer Matthew Boulton, Watt's improvements and inventions powered the industrial revolution.

Following Watt's improvements, many inventors attempted to adapt the steam engine to modes of transport on both land and water. To achieve motive steam power would, for the first time in history, allow man to travel on land at a speed faster than that of the domesticated horse.

In 1802, Richard Trevithick patented a "high-pressure engine" and created the first steam-powered locomotive engine on rails. Trevithick wrote on February 21, 1804, after the trial of his High-Pressure Tram-Engine, that he "carried ten tons of Iron, five wagons, and 70 Men...above 9 miles...in 4 hours and 5 Mints." Though a ponderous-sounding journey, it was the first step toward an invention that would utterly change man's relationship to time and space.

George Stephenson and his son, Robert, built the first practical steam locomotive. Stephenson built his "traveling engine" in 1814, which was used to haul coal at the Killingworth mine. In 1829, the Stephensons built the famous locomotive Rocket, which used a multi-tube boiler, a practice that continued in successive generations of steam engines. The Rocket won the competition at the Rainhill Trials held to settle the question of whether it was best to move wagons along rails by fixed steam engines using a pulley system or by using locomotive steam engines. The Rocket won the £500 prize with its average speed of 13 miles per hour (without pulling a load, the Rocket attained speeds up to 29 miles per hour), beating out Braithwaite and Erickson's Novelty and Timothy Hackworth's Sans Pareil. The Stephensons incorporated elements into their engines that were used in succeeding generations of steam engines.

