Congressional Cowards Confirm Climate Change Denier While Captain Mar-a-Lago Campaigns

The following post, written by The Rev. Robert A. Franek, is a part of Politicus Policy Discussion, in which writers draw connections between real lives and public policy.

Senate Republicans have once again manifested their complete lack of courage and failed to muster any moral outrage over the nomination of Scott Pruitt to head the Environmental Protection Agency. In fact, they were all too eager to confirm him.

Once again Democrats took to the Senate floor with hours of speeches, this time about the dangers of placing someone who wanted to destroy the EPA in charge of it. Yet again, these passion filled speeches were not enough to prevent his confirmation, nor even delay it for a little more than a week. Pruitt is under a judge’s order to release thousands of emails of correspondence with oil and gas executives by Tuesday and Democrats wanted to postpone the vote on his confirmation until the Senate resumes regular session following the Presidents’ Week recess. Yet, this time the Senate Republicans were not willing to wait for the release of emails and what they might reveal, so they cowardly and quickly voted this delay of 10 days down. Minutes later this climate change denier was confirmed as head of the Environmental Protection Agency.

It is terribly frightening to think that our already endangered climate is now at the mercy of someone who doesn’t even acknowledge the reality of climate change and wants to reduce regulations that will lead to increased pollution endangering not only plant and animal life, but also our air and water.