GOP Congress unnerved by Trump bumps | TheHill

The crush of crises that have consumed the first month of the Trump administration are frustrating and unnerving congressional Republicans looking for guidance and details from the White House on key policy issues like healthcare and tax reform.

Some in the GOP are shrugging off the barrage of negative headlines, chalking it up to an unorthodox president and growing pains for a new administration still staffing up.

Other key voices in the party say the Trump controversies are adding up and preventing Republicans from devoting their full attention to their top legislative priorities: repealing and replacing ObamaCare and overhauling the Tax Code.

“It is a distraction,” Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) said this week after Trump fired his national security adviser, Michael Flynn, and news outlets reported close ties between Trump campaign aides and Russia. “I mean every day you guys, you're not focused on tax reform right now... nor [are] the American people. It's taking away from other efforts.”

The health and tax issues are extremely complex and leaders and committee chairmen are operating on tight timelines; any major delays could jeopardize the agenda Republicans hope to fulfill in Trump’s first 200 days.