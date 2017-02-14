Chinese People Are Buying All Kinds of Desperate Remedies to Protect Themselves From Smog

Following a welcome burst of blue skies over Lunar New Year, chronic smog returned to northern China this week, prompting the return of face masks and the switching on of air purifiers as airborne particle levels soared to ten times WHO safe levels.

The government said it was making efforts to deal with the choking haze, from slashing coal consumption in the capital Beijing by 30%, and the threat of legal action against the worst offending local authorities, to proposed cutbacks to the coal and steel industries. (Though Greenpeace claims the latter actually grew in capacity last year.)

But the enduring smog is good news for section of society: peddlers of anti-pollution products. The range of prophylactics has grown enormously over the last few years, and ranges from the sensible — such as ever more sophisticated face masks and air purifiers — to the highly dubious, such as anti-smog herbal teas.

Boasting ingredients such as “polygonatum, cumquat, lily, red dates, chrysanthemum and rock candy,” the latter are claimed by manufacturers to “alleviate the harm to the human body of long-term inhalation of air pollution.” Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) practitioners are unimpressed, though; Liu Quanqing, president of the Beijing Hospital of TCM, told China’s state media last month that such concoctions were “unreliable” and “may cause health problems if taken for a long time.”