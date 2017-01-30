Facebook's head of AI urged Elon Musk to stop advising Trump

High-profile members of the artificial intelligence (AI) community are concerned about President Donald Trump's relationship with Tesla billionaire Elon Musk.

In addition to serving on Trump's economic advisory team, Musk was recently named to Trump's "Manufacturing Jobs Initiative," a forum of notable businesses executives that will "be called upon to meet with the president frequently to share their specific experience and knowledge."

Yann LeCun, Facebook's head of AI, urged Musk to stop advising Trump on Sunday.

"You are an advisor to Trump. Quit. If you stay, fight and know that this will hurt your legacy regardless," said LeCun.