Newsvine

Vernon Wythe

 

About The time is Now to start to Fix the Planet, It takes Works Articles: 24 Seeds: 882 Comments: 1684 Since: May 2016

Facebook's head of AI urged Elon Musk to stop advising Trump

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Vernon Wythe View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONSilicon Alley Insider
Seeded on Mon Jan 30, 2017 5:34 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

High-profile members of the artificial intelligence (AI) community are concerned about President Donald Trump's relationship with Tesla billionaire Elon Musk.

In addition to serving on Trump's economic advisory team, Musk was recently named to Trump's "Manufacturing Jobs Initiative," a forum of notable businesses executives that will "be called upon to meet with the president frequently to share their specific experience and knowledge."

Yann LeCun, Facebook's head of AI, urged Musk to stop advising Trump on Sunday.

"You are an advisor to Trump. Quit. If you stay, fight and know that this will hurt your legacy regardless," said LeCun.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor