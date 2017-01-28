Trump says he will make Christian refugees a priority

President Trump said persecuted Christians would be treated as a priority as the White House implements major changes in the U.S. refugee program and immigration policy.

Trump said Syrian Christians seeking refugee status in the U.S. have been treated unfairly in contrast to Syrian Muslims in an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network's David Brody on Friday.

"The refugee program, or the refugee changes you’re looking to make. As it relates to persecuted Christians, do you see them as kind of a priority here?" Brody asked.

"Yes," Trump replied.

“They’ve been horribly treated," the president continued. "Do you know if you were a Christian in Syria it was impossible, at least very tough to get into the United States? If you were a Muslim you could come in, but if you were a Christian, it was almost impossible and the reason that was so unfair, everybody was persecuted in all fairness, but they were chopping off the heads of everybody but more so the Christians. And I thought it was very, very unfair. So we are going to help them.”

