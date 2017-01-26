Maersk to Denmark: Give Us Tax Breaks or We'll Cut Gas Production

When people mention Maersk they're usually referring to Maersk Line, the world's second biggest shipping company. But its Denmark-based parent company A.P. Moller – Maersk Group also owns the international branch Maersk Oil, which produces more than 500,000 barrels of oil a day, and large quantities of gas as well. Like other multinational oil companies, Maersk is making dodgy tax moves to secure higher profits. But now, Maersk Oil working on behalf of Danish Underground Consortium has threatened to shut down production of the Tyra gas field, pressuring Denmark to lower taxes so it can secure higher corporate profits at the expense of the Danish state.

No Small Matter

Maersk Oil drills worldwide, including off the Danish coast in the North Sea, where the company is part owner (31.2 percent) of Danish Underground Consortium. The other owners of the consortium are Chevron (12 percent), Shell (36.8 percent) and the North Sea Fund, owned by the Danish state (20 percent). While some have argued it would be better to stop gas production entirely, the truth is that gas is less polluting than coal and oil, and remains one of Denmark's cleanest energy solutions despite wind already covering much of the electricity demand.

The Tyra field accounts for 90 percent of Danish gas production and is a vital place for collecting gas and oil from other parts of the North Sea before it gets sent ashore. Because of its economic and logistical importance, a halt in production would cause major disruption in the gas flow, a substantial economic hit for Denmark, and potentially thousands of jobs lost. Maersk Oil claims the gas field infrastructure needs renovation and is not economically sound to continue production – unless the taxes are lowered.

”We have not yet found an economically viable solution to exploit the remaining resources in the Tyra field, and a secure shutdown will be initiated with the goal to stop production by October 1, 2018," Martin Rune Pederson, director of operations at Maersk Oil, recently announced.

However, oil and gas taken from the North Sea have been very lucrative for Maersk. According to Michael Friis Jørgensen, chief analyst at the investment bureau Alm. Brand Markets, company stock will not be affected by the announcement. ”Overall it is a political play in a political debate. It is just a part of the political game, and it is pure negotiation tactics,” Jørgensen told the Danish news bureau Ritzau. In other words, if Maersk Oil is successful in pressuring the Danish state to lower taxes, it will secure the companies behind Danish Underground Consortium a higher profit, benefitting stock owners.