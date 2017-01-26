Newsvine

Vernon Wythe

 

About The time is Now to start to Fix the Planet, It takes Works Articles: 24 Seeds: 864 Comments: 1613 Since: May 2016

Pipeline leaks 138,000 gallons of diesel in Iowa

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Vernon Wythe View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONUSA Today
Seeded on Thu Jan 26, 2017 4:26 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

An investigation is ongoing on how a pipeline leaked 138,600 gallons of diesel fuel in Worth County early Wednesday morning, according to Magellan Midstream Partners L.P., the pipeline company.

The 3,300 barrels of diesel leaked out of Magellan's 12-inch pipeline system near Hanlontown around 390th Street and Wheelerwood Road, said Bruce Heine, spokesman for Magellan. A portion of Wheelerwood Road will be closed for two days, according to the Worth County Sheriff's Office.

"It’s a big one — it’s significant," said Jeff Vansteenburg, a field office supervisor for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. "The responsible party is Magellan, so they’ll have to bear the cost of cleanup."

The pipeline leaked on private agricultural land, said Karen Grimes, spokeswoman for the Iowa DNR. There is a small stream near the leak, but Grimes said no surface water has been contaminated. The Iowa DNR has not uncovered any underground water contamination

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor