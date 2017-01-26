Pipeline leaks 138,000 gallons of diesel in Iowa

An investigation is ongoing on how a pipeline leaked 138,600 gallons of diesel fuel in Worth County early Wednesday morning, according to Magellan Midstream Partners L.P., the pipeline company.

The 3,300 barrels of diesel leaked out of Magellan's 12-inch pipeline system near Hanlontown around 390th Street and Wheelerwood Road, said Bruce Heine, spokesman for Magellan. A portion of Wheelerwood Road will be closed for two days, according to the Worth County Sheriff's Office.

"It’s a big one — it’s significant," said Jeff Vansteenburg, a field office supervisor for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. "The responsible party is Magellan, so they’ll have to bear the cost of cleanup."

The pipeline leaked on private agricultural land, said Karen Grimes, spokeswoman for the Iowa DNR. There is a small stream near the leak, but Grimes said no surface water has been contaminated. The Iowa DNR has not uncovered any underground water contamination