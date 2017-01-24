Newsvine

Vernon Wythe

 

About The time is Now to start to Fix the Planet, It takes Works Articles: 24 Seeds: 853 Comments: 1602 Since: May 2016

Canada oil pipeline spills 200,000 liters on aboriginal land (52,834 gallons)

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Vernon Wythe View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONReuters
Seeded on Tue Jan 24, 2017 6:23 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A pipeline in the western Canadian province of Saskatchewan has leaked 200,000 liters (52,834 gallons) of oil in an aboriginal community, the provincial government said on Monday.

The government was notified late in the afternoon on Friday, and 170,000 liters have since been recovered, said Doug McKnight, assistant deputy minister in the Ministry of the Economy, which regulates pipelines in Saskatchewan.

Oil pipelines are viewed by the oil-rich provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan as a critical lifeline to move crude to the coast, but they have drawn fierce opposition from environmental and indigenous groups.

The spill came seven months after another major incident in Saskatchewan, in which a Husky Energy Inc pipeline leaked 225,000 liters into a major river and cut off the drinking water supply for two cities.

It was not immediately clear how the current incident happened or which company owns the underground pipeline that leaked the oil.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor