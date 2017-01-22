Fearing White House Purge Of Climate Science, Scientists Frantically Copying Data

The moment Donald Trump took office on Friday, the official White House website was purged of all references to global warming and climate change science.

In its place is an energy plan to increase development of fossil fuels, get rid of regulations, open up public lands and parks to drilling and mining, free us from dependence on foreign oil and lower the cost of energy.

This is weird: Energy in America is the cheapest it’s ever been in our history, and it’s unlikely to get much cheaper without hurting our own oil and gas companies. There is a price below which you can’t make money.

The United States is producing more oil and gas than ever before, and we are not really dependent on foreign oil anymore. We import less oil than at anytime since 1970, and most of what we import is from Canada, not Saudi Arabia.