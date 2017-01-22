Trump appointees acceptance of climate change isn't expected to change his policies

Rick Perry once described the science of climate change as a “contrived, phony mess.” Sen. Jeff Sessions of Alabama asserted, wrongly, that there’s been “almost no increase” in temperatures over the last 19 years. Scott Pruitt said, “The debate is far from settled.”

That was before Donald Trump picked Perry, Sessions and Pruitt to lead, respectively, the Sen. Jeff Sessions of Alabama asserted, wrongly Since then, they and other nominees have taken a more moderate line on global warming. Sessions called it a “plausible” theory in his confirmation hearing and Pruitt, in his, denied it was a hoax, as Trump once called it. Perry, a former Texas governor, conceded before senators that his views on climate change had evolved.

“I believe the climate is changing,” Perry told the Senate Energy Committee. “I believe some of it is naturally occurring, but some of it is also caused by man-made activity.”

Has the Trump team done a 180 on global warming? Hardly. None of Trump’s nominees characterized climate change as an urgent threat requiring a coordinated governmental response, as many scientists contend. And all of Trump’s nominees appear to support his call to repeal former President Barack Obama’s actions to reduce greenhouse gases, without a replacement alternative