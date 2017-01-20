All References To LGBT Rights, Climate Change Have Been Deleted From The White House Website

And so it begins.

The WhiteHouse.gov’s page on lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights has been permanently deleted, reports TechCrunch.

The changes to the White House website seem to have coincided with the swearing in of President Trump, at 12:01 pm.

A simple search on the White House’s website confirms that any mention of LGBT is now gone as well.

The Obama administration introduced the White House LGBT page to highlight major legislative achievements, historic court victories and important policy changes for gay and transgender people. The page also shined a spotlight on certain campaigns for gay rights such as the “It Gets Better” campaign to help those in the LGBT community struggling with thoughts of suicide.