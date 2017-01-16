UK's Prince Charles co-authors 'Ladybird' guide to climate change

Britain's Prince Charles, a vocal environmental campaigner, has co-authored a basic guide to the problems posed by climate change.

Charles, 68, has written "The Ladybird Introduction to Climate Change" with the help of former Friends of the Earth director Tony Juniper and polar scientist Emily Shuckburgh.

The heir to the throne has long been a fierce critic of climate change skeptics and the cover image of the book shows a drawing of the village of Uckfield in southern England, which suffered extensive flood damage in 2000.