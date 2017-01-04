Newsvine

God allowed Trump to win, says inauguration speaker Franklin Graham

Seeded by Vernon Wythe
Seeded on Wed Jan 4, 2017 4:16 AM
The Rev. Franklin Graham isn't sure which Scripture he'll read at the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

The evangelist and head of both the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Christian international relief organization Samaritan's Purse won't get to make remarks at the event, but he will get to pick his own Bible passage, which could say a lot.

Will it be something hopeful to heal a divided nation? Something pointed about the importance of praying for leaders?

Graham was praying about that Dec. 29, he told Religion News Service, the day after it was announced he is one of six clergy chosen to offer the invocation, benediction and several readings at the swearing-in ceremony.

You want it to be meaningful not only to your president-elect, but you want it to be meaningful also to the nation," Graham said. "I'm taking time just to pray and ask God to give me wisdom and guidance because it's a responsibility that I take very seriously."

