Donald Trump Looming Over White House Sparks Illegal Migrant Surge Before Wall Emerges

Donald Trump’s promise to tighten America’s borders sends a surge of Central American illegal migrants towards the U.S. before he arrives in Washington, claims a new report. Some argue the escalation in illegal migrate numbers have nothing to do with Trump and his promise of a wall, but others contribute the surge to Trump’s promise of guarding the borders with extreme vigilance.

The number of migrates apprehended in November along the southwest border of the U.S. is staggering and Trump’s promise of a wall is cited as a major factor for this large number. According to The Wall Street Journal many of these migrants were hoping to “sneak in” before Trump takes office. The border patrol picked up 47,214 migrants in November alone and when compared to the same month last year the numbers are up 44 percent. With less than a month to go before Trump takes his place in the White House, those wanting to make the trek see this as the last opportunity to do so.

An average of 1,300 illegal migrants a day were apprehended making their way across the border over the last six months. If you compare that number to the number of migrants caught making the trek in the same time period last year, it is a 30 percent increase.