Donald Trump's skin-deep staffing logic: Cabinet staffers are being chosen based on a "look"

President-elect Donald Trump’s logic for staffing his administration seems to be skin deep — quite literally.

“Presentation is very important because you’re representing America not only on the national stage but also the international stage, depending on the position,” Trump transition spokesman Jason Miller told The Washington Post Wednesday.

This tendency has led the president-elect to make some rather unorthodox choices. While Trump chose friend of Russia Rex Tillerson to be his secretary of state — even though he will be the first individual to hold that post without any government experience in modern history — he bypassed former United Nations ambassador John Bolton in part because he was turned off by the neoconservative’s walrus mustache.

“Donald was not going to like that mustache,” The Post reported an aide of saying. “I can’t think of anyone that’s really close to Donald that has a beard that he likes.”

Tillerson, by contrast, is clean-shaven and well-coiffed, a visual similarity that he shares with another finalist for the secretary of state job, Mitt Romney.